how many times

I’ve cursed

the slamming of the door

a backward glance

with nothing more to say

I’ve left my fears behind me

praying you might find me

some other time

you’d steal my breath

away

stay

that I might learn you

from all the things

you love

– the way you feel

the way you laugh –

the way you speak my name

sometimes I can’t but wonder

of another life

we made

morning spreads

her golden wings

as I lean upon the gate –

anchored to a life so undefined

tho not for this you tarry

something here won’t wait –

I love your smile

as sunlight

through the pines

. . .