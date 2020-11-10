Tags
blessing, easy, grace, home, it's what I do, life, love, nature, smile, something here, the way, truth, without words
how many times
I’ve cursed
the slamming of the door
a backward glance
with nothing more to say
I’ve left my fears behind me
praying you might find me
some other time
you’d steal my breath
away
stay
that I might learn you
from all the things
you love
– the way you feel
the way you laugh –
the way you speak my name
sometimes I can’t but wonder
of another life
we made
morning spreads
her golden wings
as I lean upon the gate –
anchored to a life so undefined
tho not for this you tarry
something here won’t wait –
I love your smile
as sunlight
through the pines
. . .
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.