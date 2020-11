who will grieve

my going

who will make the bed –

or worry for a season

to things I should

have said

who will speak

my name aloud –

o’er rivers deep and cold

in places not yet written

to my soul

with promise cleft

by secrets sworn

beneath a jealous moon –

when first I died

ten thousand deaths

for you

who will weep

who will pray –

for moments almost come

for sunlight

where the night has been

for stars who mourn

alone

. . .