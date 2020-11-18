Tags

was not for me
yet all for me
the first
my last amen
names
so long forsaken
rise again

as psalms
before a jubilee
as rites to ashes fall
surrendered now
as pardon
unto grace

in moments
left for living –
of blessings yet to reap
as winters fall
to memory
of everything
I keep

. . .