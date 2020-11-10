sometimes
a whole day passes
and I am left the same –
no less than words would bury
a shadow of me remains
some nights
I fear the crying
of night birds on the rise –
thought is splintered into rhyme
and I dare not close
my eyes
sometimes
I wake beyond the dream
where there’s no proof of us –
no morning I might trade again
for the memory
of your touch
it’s not the same
we’re not the same
as once we were a longing filled
it seems my mind has forgotten –
what my soul
remembers still
. . .
