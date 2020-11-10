sometimes

a whole day passes

and I am left the same –

no less than words would bury

a shadow of me remains

some nights

I fear the crying

of night birds on the rise –

thought is splintered into rhyme

and I dare not close

my eyes

sometimes

I wake beyond the dream

where there’s no proof of us –

no morning I might trade again

for the memory

of your touch

it’s not the same

we’re not the same

as once we were a longing filled

it seems my mind has forgotten –

what my soul

remembers still

. . .