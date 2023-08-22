evening waits
in shadows
where once the orchard stood
i close my eyes
and granny calls
my name
another place
of just beyond
i’ll get there when i can
seems smaller now
weeds beneath
the boards
save me back
take me here –
wherever lives ten thousand
i’ve forgotten now
how i knew their ways
press your words
against my words –
your sigh
a mystery
breathe me home –
a map
of memories
. . .
Author’s Note: Sometimes I linger over words for no reason, so when I’m done (close enough), I read them aloud. If my hand finds my heart in the process, I know I’ve chosen well the words that can’t be said.