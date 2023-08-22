evening waits

in shadows

where once the orchard stood

i close my eyes

and granny calls

my name

another place

of just beyond

i’ll get there when i can

seems smaller now

weeds beneath

the boards

save me back

take me here –

wherever lives ten thousand

i’ve forgotten now

how i knew their ways

press your words

against my words –

your sigh

a mystery

breathe me home –

a map

of memories

. . .

Author’s Note: Sometimes I linger over words for no reason, so when I’m done (close enough), I read them aloud. If my hand finds my heart in the process, I know I’ve chosen well the words that can’t be said.