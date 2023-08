solve me now

this mystery

of where and why

you came

when years have passed

– no one speaks

my name

but out beyond

the cedars

far beyond the dark

twilight rains

and i become

your touch

something more

than everything

for something more

i prayed

would find my wanting

met –

some other day

while getting on

getting older

lest i grieve

a moment more

to learn the ways

you came for me –

to understand

how far

. . .