had i breath
or soul to spare
wordless words to find
somewhere
beyond this aching –
are whispers
of divine
had i known
when first we met –
of longing unconfessed
your heart
within this beating
vows of restlessness
i never heard
but for the one –
your days were meant
for mine
as e’er another
soul to spare
or wordless words
to rhyme
. . .
Bridgette said:
Love the way this sounds, and way it wraps around the aching.