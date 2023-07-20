had i breath

or soul to spare

wordless words to find

somewhere

beyond this aching –

are whispers

of divine

had i known

when first we met –

of longing unconfessed

your heart

within this beating

vows of restlessness

i never heard

but for the one –

your days were meant

for mine

as e’er another

soul to spare

or wordless words

to rhyme

. . .