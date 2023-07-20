Tags

had i breath
or soul to spare
wordless words to find
somewhere
beyond this aching –
are whispers
of divine

had i known
when first we met –
of longing unconfessed
your heart
within this beating
vows of restlessness

i never heard
but for the one –
your days were meant
for mine
as e’er another
soul to spare
or wordless words
to rhyme

. . .