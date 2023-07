i will remember this

when i am lost –

as the start of something old

a breath once cleft

returning to my skin

i shall recall

this morning after

each tender smile

across the page –

a moment stretched

eternity fell in

i will remember

when there is nothing

save the echo of your name

a piece of land

a place i lay you down

i will walk this earth

until my final sigh

becomes the wind

i will remember this

– the moment

i was found

. . .