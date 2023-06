tis all i have

these empty arms

a want to have them filled

a fragile ache

reminding me of home

tis all i need

one more hello –

the memory of morning

the warmth of sunday

sheets

against my hope

tis everything

i knew you were

the moment i was found

to find your whispers

living here

somehow

tis everything

i want –

only this

only this

words across a table

only this –

only now

. . .