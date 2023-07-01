my father spoke

of winters

deeper than the seine –

colder than pneumonia

in the spring

they spoke of rushing waters

mountains rubbed away

of moments without words

or want

for anything

more than this

a tenderness

would sit beneath my skin

aligned with stars

another fate to keep

of sacred hallelujahs

only whispers would contain

of mornings clear

beyond the need

for sleep

my father dreamed

and i believed

a path would open wide

where hurts could mend

brokenness

could heal

forgotten how

the weeds were crowded

here was i to find

what remains for death

when only love

is real

. . .