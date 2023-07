were only this

my reason

for every breath forgave

squandered in my dying

yesterdays

a whisper sometimes

floating

from the fall

i knew you when

you waded in the water

mine to save

were only us

and nothing less

and no one left to choose

fingers wrapped

with fingers

jealous hands

a serenade as evening

burned red

against the pines

a shadow

of a shadow

there you were

left for me

the solace of your

light

. . .