save for this

a place i thought

grace could never reach

when closed my eyes

destiny remains

of seventeen

and for a moment

there we are again

revealed to life negated

by our rush to get away

to a dream

where someone waited

knew the way

we would be loved

how easy tenderness

became a touch

save for this

my everything –

how could i have known

the ways to you

would carry me

to home

. . .