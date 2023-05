i hear the rain

before i know

day is nearly come

somewhere

beyond the shadows –

another sun

i hear your breath

above the strain

of raindrops

on the roof

warmth to fill this moment –

where you are me

and i am you

i know this song

ten thousand birds –

words you taught me well

a melody of memories

mysteries

for sale

i feel the rain

i need your touch

a gathering of wings

fulfill my need

for heaven –

for light

the morning brings

. . .