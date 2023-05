beyond the pull

of northern lights

a roll of sacred tongue

reminds me now

how far from birth

another birth is come

to take me in

to lift me up

when i’d forgotten how

it felt to love

it felt to fly –

this destiny allowed

with arms to save

from all that was –

tis you

where i belong

tho nights were lost

to slumber –

was for this

i waited on

. . .