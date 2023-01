by the ways

i remember –

a path through the pines

all i could see

was the light

of your eyes –

a tender come home

melting the miles

by the ways

i remember –

you there

a hand folded softly

with mine

dreams planted sweetly

to heart –

distance

not so

the place

where i still

tender your longing

to moments divine –

a resounding

come home

echoes soft

through the pines

. . .