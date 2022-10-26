for this moment
i traveled –
with rocks in my shoes
fate unrelenting
a path stretched before
to find you
remembered
a love still to learn
as the barn
stood ten thousand days more
for this
i was tempted
in this i found grace
as witness to heaven –
is all that i know
what was come of a promise
to wait
for you here
as saved from my birth
to be written
below
fell from the ethers
to altar my way
stolen from dreams –
my reluctance
to move
forward and backward
as cedars bent low
a kiss
awaiting memories
of you
. . .