for this moment

i traveled –

with rocks in my shoes

fate unrelenting

a path stretched before

to find you

remembered

a love still to learn

as the barn

stood ten thousand days more

for this

i was tempted

in this i found grace

as witness to heaven –

is all that i know

what was come of a promise

to wait

for you here

as saved from my birth

to be written

below

fell from the ethers

to altar my way

stolen from dreams –

my reluctance

to move

forward and backward

as cedars bent low

a kiss

awaiting memories

of you

. . .