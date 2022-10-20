Tags
faith to come around, love, recovery, remembered to home, renewal, time, trust, truth
from places
love was started –
without want
for something more
than a hand to hold
a tender want
to feed –
was there
when first you understood
how wrong a right
could be
how hands once
open wide
could close a door
from places
long forsaken
someone learns
to speak our name
as stories spin
life begins
from destinies untold –
lines are crossed
no going back
on this returning home
want no longer
waiting us –
another hand
to hold
. . .
Wendell A. Brown said:
Very Lovely! You make my spirit shine always!