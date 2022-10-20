from places

love was started –

without want

for something more

than a hand to hold

a tender want

to feed –

was there

when first you understood

how wrong a right

could be

how hands once

open wide

could close a door

from places

long forsaken

someone learns

to speak our name

as stories spin

life begins

from destinies untold –

lines are crossed

no going back

on this returning home

want no longer

waiting us –

another hand

to hold

. . .