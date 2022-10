it’s that time of year

orange bleeds

to fill an empty stand

leaves are falling

i want

nothing more

than to take your hand

lead you through

the yellow

crimson gold

were tennessee

still playing rocky top

i’d take of every chance

to beg you stay

one more fall –

saturday

with me

i’d take of evermore

to beg you stay

when alabama comes

to tennessee

. . .