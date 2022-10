it rained

and i was carried

out beyond the gate –

beneath the trees

an ocean

to embrace

i thought of you

another spring

and how it felt

to sail

beyond the reach

of sailors –

silver tides

it rained

and i remembered

nights where

in your arms

a pounding on the roof

whispers caught

between a moment

fell into

and waking far away

with only these

reminders

of the rain

. . .