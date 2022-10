so much of me

is held between

the first i was

the last

seasons gone

another leaf to press

spinning once

i thought of you

and how it was you came

to render me

forgotten

to the rest

so much of me

was everything

and you

the one denied

oceans

seas

rivers

someone knew

before was i

you waited

my remembrance

of surrender

just this way

leaving every season

to confess

ages fell between

here am i

as once before –

take of me forever

take of me

the rest

. . .