we were here

once before –

no way

to ever doubt it

there was light

that set you burning

a flame

i fell into

we were here

almost forever

the moment i was saved

honest as the day –

the day

we came

no way around

the way you made me

certain

we were here

tho i’ve forgotten

where we ever went astray

i’m forgiving

of the fate

that took you back –

fate that left me searching

for a time

we were here

gathered up in words

we couldn’t say

. . .