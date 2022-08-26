do you remember

sleep we traded

for one more chance at love

a garden grew

in shadows of the barn

hearts for holding memory

promising our best –

would gather

every season

waited on

once before

i stood my ground

and put my maps away –

starlings black before the sun

could bake

dressed in purple flannel

i willed the stars collide

begging please

upon my knees –

another dream

to wake

longing keeps

no record –

of years betrayed

to moments here

curved against your spine –

a willing spoon

do you remember

how i worried

each time you tempted fate

trusting of our fortunes

to the moon

. . .