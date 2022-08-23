from time to time
the ease at which i love
becomes a curse
weeds grown up
claim the best of me
a heart at once forgiving
the ache of destinies
a moment of allowance –
beyond the reach
of need
i wait
without regard
for how you wear your shirt
colors not yet made
to match your eyes
i wait
in silent disbelief
of things i dare not change
the way your fingers
wrap the world
in mine
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Words painting colors, reflecting the light of a poet’s soul …
tornadoday said:
….the silver of ten thousand moons graced one set of eyes ❤