from time to time

the ease at which i love

becomes a curse

weeds grown up

claim the best of me

a heart at once forgiving

the ache of destinies

a moment of allowance –

beyond the reach

of need

i wait

without regard

for how you wear your shirt

colors not yet made

to match your eyes

i wait

in silent disbelief

of things i dare not change

the way your fingers

wrap the world

in mine

. . .