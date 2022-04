I’ve not much left

to offer –

no farm beyond the fence

golden trinkets

stashed beneath my bed

no aged

name to proffer

or treasure more than this

a hand to hold

a place to lay you

down

I’ve not the will

to suffer –

faith to see you

gone

twilight burned as

fate into the barn

no destiny to barter

give me yours

I’ll give you mine

breath to share

a place to lay you

down

. . .