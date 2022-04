from these pages

what is written

will become

of all I am –

words I thought would hold

what’s left of you

from these stories

might you learn

of some other way

I loved –

breath that was

the only way I knew

tears to flood

an ocean –

I sailed into the sun

carried by my longing

with a wish

to understand

the whys for which

you stayed away –

longer lest I grieve

days I rose

to curse

these empty hands

. . .