sometimes

my heart is broken

in the time it takes to bleed

for moments

there –

i can’t see the sun

was surely meant

to resurrect

the memory of us –

another chance

the universe is come

to heed again

my softest plea

aches

I cannot say

I miss the night

dreams it leaves behind

to reminisce

on places I’ve forgotten

how to grieve –

weighted now

in love we’ve yet

to find

. . .