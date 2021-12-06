were I gifted

wisdom

sight beyond my eyes –

cards to play

a looking glass unglazed

would e’er there be

a moment

you would come

and I would know

which lines were crossed

as means

for letting go

were I offered

absolution

for every time

I looked beyond

a year began

negated now to loss

a rush of recollection

do you remember

how it was

a breath between

each memory

of us

. . .