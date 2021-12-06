Tags
beginning, destinies, forgiveness, life, love, recollection, trust
were I gifted
wisdom
sight beyond my eyes –
cards to play
a looking glass unglazed
would e’er there be
a moment
you would come
and I would know
which lines were crossed
as means
for letting go
were I offered
absolution
for every time
I looked beyond
a year began
negated now to loss
a rush of recollection
do you remember
how it was
a breath between
each memory
of us
. . .
