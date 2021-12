I am

the child of a living God

the essence of a garden

I am the blood

of ten thousand tribes

made to one

I am the breath of heaven

a river rush with tears

a light denied

the limits

of the sun

I am

willing to be broken

so that I might rise again

deciding as I will

my destiny

I am not afraid

of falling

mine are wings

of love divine

I will lean into

and wait

a certain wind

. . .