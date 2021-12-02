whatever this

as lives between

depths beyond the dark

some distance

undecided by a word

a heart

without memory

but fearful still

of touch

trembles at the thought

of prying fingers

silence now

the sweet erase

of breath

where breath is gone

succumb to praise

emptied of goodbye

a psalm

we never sang

blessed recognition

was here

we knew the first

of love

enough

for nothing

waits to fill the void

with graces –

yet unspoken

blue beyond

where sighs

are come

to wing

. . .

author’s note: sometimes the will to sleep exceeds my reach. fingers

fumble in the darkness – becoming wings – a pen greedy for release

. . .