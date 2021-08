as mornings

where the light is come

to spill across

my bed

faded cotton folded

holy praise

here the boards

are broken

tho one shall know

my steps –

a dance recalled to

memory that way

slanted doors

and rusted hinges

still I pull

you in

pressed against my ache

yesterday

of chances

I’ve forgotten

where I left my heart

who the stars

remember

to obey

. . .