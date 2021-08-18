I’m certain

there’s a place

you can’t reach

inside my soul –

another thousand miles

beyond your touch

a story not yet traded

for somewhere we begin –

destiny or fate

not soon enough

I drew a map one Friday

and left before the sun

could gather up your dreams

to make them mine

before my heart remembered

all the ways

you fit me well

how much of me

is traces left behind

for every truth

some mystery –

to ease the days between

moments yet to ponder

why we came

for every start

where evermore has written

us more time –

seasons pass

stones are rolled away

. . .