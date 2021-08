there is breath

when slumber takes me –

dreams beyond

this dream

constellations

riddled by the night

there are stars

where nothing glitters

but for memory

of blue –

another time

my wishes all for you

there are words

where none are needed

tracks upon my skin

poetry deciding me

to fate

shadows

where the window sits

open to the sun

touch to fill

the silence

before the morning

comes

. . .