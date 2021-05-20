once

when there was nothing else

I held you –

soft against my stutter

til you became

more of me remembered

than e’er my heart

could hold

quiet as dawn

upon the snow

then I was leaving

o’er and o’er again

leaving you

with everything I ever

knew to be

quiet in the sky

beyond the stars

you waited

til I was gone –

I could hear you

in the pines

in the quiet desperation

of wings against the night

pressed into the ether

my stutter

my surprise

was to find you once again

forgotten why I left

let me stay

remembering the wonder

of why I came

. . .