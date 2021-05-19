time is but a careless lover
longing left
beneath the skin
pretty words
are proof of nothing –
destinies let loose
again
breath
resolved to indecision
– forsaken every want to feel
a choice to go
a need to linger
futures spent
in standing still
soundless cries
as silence whispers –
to ease the hurt
once feared the heart
mourning comes to steal forever
left to chance
the sweetest part
would the calm delay
my going –
ten thousand lives
before we end
time is but a careless lover –
longing trapped
beneath my skin
. . .