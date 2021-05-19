time is but a careless lover

longing left

beneath the skin

pretty words

are proof of nothing –

destinies let loose

again

breath

resolved to indecision

– forsaken every want to feel

a choice to go

a need to linger

futures spent

in standing still

soundless cries

as silence whispers –

to ease the hurt

once feared the heart

mourning comes to steal forever

left to chance

the sweetest part

would the calm delay

my going –

ten thousand lives

before we end

time is but a careless lover –

longing trapped

beneath my skin

. . .