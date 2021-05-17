a golden stem

a temple bell –

an altar I have raised

tis here I bow

and here I place my hands

in prayer for place

for circumstance

would give your song to me

to fill a grand cathedral

and bring me

to my knees

a poem without rhyme

is all I have to bring

lines are naked

verses without shame

senses now awakened

to moments lived

apart

graces I have taken –

I have taken

in your name

walls of deepest cedar

floors are warped

by tears –

as holy once the wine

we passed between

the lips that mouthed surrender

tongue where truth

is grieved

love when there is nothing

would cleave your breath

from me

. . .