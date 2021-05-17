Tags
all I really know, and still, before we understood, blessing, grace, life, love, naked truth, poetry, wealth, wildflowers
a golden stem
a temple bell –
an altar I have raised
tis here I bow
and here I place my hands
in prayer for place
for circumstance
would give your song to me
to fill a grand cathedral
and bring me
to my knees
a poem without rhyme
is all I have to bring
lines are naked
verses without shame
senses now awakened
to moments lived
apart
graces I have taken –
I have taken
in your name
walls of deepest cedar
floors are warped
by tears –
as holy once the wine
we passed between
the lips that mouthed surrender
tongue where truth
is grieved
love when there is nothing
would cleave your breath
from me
. . .