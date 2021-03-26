Tags
a light on the porch, carry me home, forgotten path, journey, life, love, memory, time
the path is worn
as if o’er time –
the way might be erased
tho flowers bloom each Sunday
after all
midnight yearns
and I have learned –
tis not for me to squander
the hope for one more
morning –
wherever promise falls
each time
I think I might be gone
I find the door ajar –
locks once held the windows
rusted now
lights I thought would never burn
stream a golden pasture
echoes ring
remember me –
should e’er your heart
allow
. . .