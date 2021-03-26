the path is worn

as if o’er time –

the way might be erased

tho flowers bloom each Sunday

after all

midnight yearns

and I have learned –

tis not for me to squander

the hope for one more

morning –

wherever promise falls

each time

I think I might be gone

I find the door ajar –

locks once held the windows

rusted now

lights I thought would never burn

stream a golden pasture

echoes ring

remember me –

should e’er your heart

allow

. . .