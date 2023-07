i shall wait

your permission

save for these wishes

this eager beginning

tell me

somewhere

you loved me another

some other

this way

take of my restlessness

make for me

something

pour me a life

from your will

should ever i fade

let heaven

remember

another beginning

a place

we are still

hold me to circumstance

breathe of my sighs

clear every ache

from these lips

gather me home

a promise surrendered

the last time

you knew me –

was another

like this

. . .