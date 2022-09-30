pages lay empty

at the edge of my pen

waiting this fragile

heart to reveal

what was mine

what is left

of places we loved

a sweet revelation –

i remember it

still

stirred

by desire

assured of my fate

tho lies have been known

to tarry me now

as the first chill

of winter

carries me back

to a time i was lost –

to the place

i was found

. . .