pages lay empty
at the edge of my pen
waiting this fragile
heart to reveal
what was mine
what is left
of places we loved
a sweet revelation –
i remember it
still
stirred
by desire
assured of my fate
tho lies have been known
to tarry me now
as the first chill
of winter
carries me back
to a time i was lost –
to the place
i was found
. . .
Bridgette said:
Gorgeous writing.
tornadoday said:
Thank you, my dear one! ❤ You've brightened my afternoon.
Wendell A. Brown said:
Beautifully written! Been ill for awhile! Yet God has blessed me to continue on! May he always bless your gift my Sister!
tornadoday said:
O, Wendell, I am so sorry you’ve been sick. So grateful God has chosen to keep you as a blessing to us…..