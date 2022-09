this is the part

where longing makes sense

a sigh where my dreams

fall away

a name spoken softly

tho shadows can hear

what was saved

for this moment

from another

some day

this is the part

the part where i bend

a place where you lay

in my arms

for a while

trading secrets

for the promise of more

e’en now

there’s a warmth

at the tempt of my smile

i can’t be made

to surrender

. . .