my head has no say

in these things that I keep

the touch I allow

when the night

falls to sleep

when night birds are restless

I feel with my heart

every sigh

for repeating –

tis a place

where we start

at the eve of forever

where again

we are new

my head has no say

when reaching

for you

my heart still remembers

what my head

can’t recall –

how we loved

past the season

once was ours

once was all

. . .