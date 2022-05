i wasn’t meant

for waiting –

another sun

some other life

never raced ahead

to find the end

where I began

tis all for me

this mystery

of now

and here we are

floating on an

ancient emerald sea

touching

barely touching

your voice above the tide

fingers tangled

warmth around my own

whispers of direction

as rivers

you are come

back to this –

sweet memory

all I know

of home

. . .