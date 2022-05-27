before I was come

were you but a memory

of a place where we lay

one with the night

pressed with a promise

to evergreen needles

preparing our hearts

a moment to rise

before I was grace

I was want for no more

than the sound

of your breathing

the warmth of your face

skin robbing skin

of all that was mattered

lips barely touching

fearful of flame

before I was nothing

who were you wanting

when back through

the madness –

you wandered so far

to dream

our beginning

from a whispered confession

a prayerful

remember

forgiving

us now

before I was come

were you but a memory

. . .