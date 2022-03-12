how much of love

is squandered

by need to have it all

as every lock

a silent sigh

is witness to a fall

as promise balanced

tender

upon the sword of faith

how is it

love is come for us –

with gifts

to give away

denied the rules

for holding on –

some loss

we’ll never know

of fated ever-afters

revealed

in letting go

. . .

Author’s Note: It took me a long time to learn this about love. It took most of my life to see that any attempt to define love only served to make it less. Every rule resulted in less of the thing I desired most. Only when the rules were burned did I reap an abundance of that which had so alluded me.