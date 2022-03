shall I tell you

of a springtime –

of yellows undefined

hidden meadows

weaved by muscadine

a story still becoming

you were here

and I was saved

held against the tender

fold

where april

bled to may

shall I tell you

how I loved you –

how your want

filled every need

like a window

where my shadows

used to be

with ne’er a thought

to anything

would steal me from this light –

to sever

every memory

of spring

. . .