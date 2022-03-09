rivers

where tears began

carried from the fall

fearless as a mountain –

longing

for the sea

resurrected moments

wherever fates are stored –

was here I found

the life you left

for me

it’s not the same

this missing

in places last you loved

a heart where only echoes

now remain

as proof of distant summers

a kiss

for waiting on –

I swear sometimes

all I know

is rain

. . .