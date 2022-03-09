Tags
a name upon my lips, all that we keep, carry me sweetly, life, memory from the fall, nature, rain, storms
rivers
where tears began
carried from the fall
fearless as a mountain –
longing
for the sea
resurrected moments
wherever fates are stored –
was here I found
the life you left
for me
it’s not the same
this missing
in places last you loved
a heart where only echoes
now remain
as proof of distant summers
a kiss
for waiting on –
I swear sometimes
all I know
is rain
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Does not the rain bring new life?