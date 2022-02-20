were for this
my final grace –
I held my breath
and waited
the passing down
of consequence –
falling on my knees
wanting for another place
silently to fill
lungs no longer thirsty
for the light
every best
intention
as yet tho not enough –
to starve the flame
where destiny is moored
for this
a prayer is given
without worry
for the cost –
the taking back of heaven
– dreams
I’m fondest of
a hero when the story
fell apart –
come for this
a morning more
to rise
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Such the plight of the hero, imagining the victory, realizing it was, as with all others, only a moment in time …