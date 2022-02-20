were for this

my final grace –

I held my breath

and waited

the passing down

of consequence –

falling on my knees

wanting for another place

silently to fill

lungs no longer thirsty

for the light

every best

intention

as yet tho not enough –

to starve the flame

where destiny is moored

for this

a prayer is given

without worry

for the cost –

the taking back of heaven

– dreams

I’m fondest of

a hero when the story

fell apart –

come for this

a morning more

to rise

. . .