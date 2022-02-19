come to me

to the fringe of dusk

when all I’ve known

is the way

to you –

where ne’er regret

is welcomed –

the velvet of his brow

his penchant

to distract

from all that matters

now

come to me

lay with me –

beneath a sky of ancients

lovers undecided

every one

breathe in me your story

grant my heart

the map –

faded lines

let these fingers bleed

come to me

a memory

come to me afraid

as proof of my good fortune

you might be

near as dawn approaches

with but a sigh

between

the shadow where you waited

come to me

. . .