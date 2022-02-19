come to me
to the fringe of dusk
when all I’ve known
is the way
to you –
where ne’er regret
is welcomed –
the velvet of his brow
his penchant
to distract
from all that matters
now
come to me
lay with me –
beneath a sky of ancients
lovers undecided
every one
breathe in me your story
grant my heart
the map –
faded lines
let these fingers bleed
come to me
a memory
come to me afraid
as proof of my good fortune
you might be
near as dawn approaches
with but a sigh
between
the shadow where you waited
come to me
. . .
