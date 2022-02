had i waited

on the spring

to gather me

for home –

the scent of winterberries

on the vine

had i held my breath

a moment here

to let the snowfall melt

bare feet

where roses grew

one morning

you were mine

as shadows burned

to daylight

dancers on the floor

pages from our story

to defend

when recalled

the times we wasted

waiting one more

kiss –

leaves became

the color of the sun

destined

by the cold

to fall again

. . .