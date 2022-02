once before

i grieved your loss

seventeen

and falling

were home a way –

i’d find you

just the same

tucked between

the shadows

waiting

open arms

a memory

of memories –

reclaimed

make of me

tomorrow

strip my longing

bare

map the constellation

of my soul

steal my heart

take my breath –

claim

this sacred land

cleave of me

every truth

I know

. . .