how do i get home
to the place
where we began
the lines are down
and i can’t see
the stars

was yesterday
we journeyed
not so far
along this path
e’en now the blooms
are breaking
for memories we traded

another mile
maybe three or four
til i am in your arms
i swear the moon
has come
to light my way

. . .

jerry morris [1957-2002] some loves will not be strained by eternity