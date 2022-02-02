Tags
how do i get home
to the place
where we began
the lines are down
and i can’t see
the stars
was yesterday
we journeyed
not so far
along this path
e’en now the blooms
are breaking
for memories we traded
another mile
maybe three or four
til i am in your arms
i swear the moon
has come
to light my way
. . .
jerry morris [1957-2002] some loves will not be strained by eternity
grandfathersky said:
There is a silver thread along the way from forever …
thereluctantpoet said:
