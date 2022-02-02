how do i get home

to the place

where we began

the lines are down

and i can’t see

the stars

was yesterday

we journeyed

not so far

along this path

e’en now the blooms

are breaking

for memories we traded

another mile

maybe three or four

til i am in your arms

i swear the moon

has come

to light my way

. . .

jerry morris [1957-2002] some loves will not be strained by eternity